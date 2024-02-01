ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 2.8 %

ABIO stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

