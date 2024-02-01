Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Arista Networks by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $308,885,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Arista Networks by 75,002.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,328,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $258.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.00. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.43 and a 12-month high of $272.90. The company has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,398 shares of company stock valued at $47,874,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

