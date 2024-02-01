Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $272.90

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $272.90 and last traded at $271.84, with a volume of 267058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $262,924.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,852.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $262,924.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,852.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,398 shares of company stock valued at $47,874,300. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in Arista Networks by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 113,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,813,000 after buying an additional 43,889 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.