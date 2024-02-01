Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 53.3% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its position in Apple by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Apple by 13.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 22.2% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 29,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $184.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.38. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.22.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

