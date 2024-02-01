ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Down 5.8% in January

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

ASA stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $17.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ASA Gold and Precious Metals news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $256,146.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,130,412 shares in the company, valued at $29,250,556.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Alexander Merk purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $55,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,561.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $256,146.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,130,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,250,556.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 698,594 shares of company stock worth $10,473,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

