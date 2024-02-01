ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Down 5.8% in January

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance
ASA stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $17.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ASA Gold and Precious Metals news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $256,146.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,130,412 shares in the company, valued at $29,250,556.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Alexander Merk purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $55,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,561.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $256,146.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,130,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,250,556.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 698,594 shares of company stock worth $10,473,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ASA Gold and Precious Metals
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.