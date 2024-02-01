Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.62. 283,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 569,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Ascot Resources from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AOT

Ascot Resources Price Performance

Ascot Resources Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$361.37 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.35.

(Get Free Report)

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.