Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ashland from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.14.

Ashland Trading Up 15.9 %

NYSE:ASH opened at $93.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.41. Ashland has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $109.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 47.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ashland by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ashland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ashland by 25.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

