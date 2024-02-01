ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $869.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $343.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $740.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $675.54. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $884.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

