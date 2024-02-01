Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 587,925 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $13,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after buying an additional 843,856 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Digital Turbine by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 589,981 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth $4,786,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $21,530,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ APPS opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

