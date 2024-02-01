Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 379.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,298 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,987,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,790,000 after buying an additional 2,984,249 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,138,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 84,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 56,986 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,957,000 after buying an additional 223,493 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Cinemark Price Performance

Cinemark stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $874.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.61 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.