Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,366 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,441,000 after acquiring an additional 179,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,312,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,334,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 93,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,049,000 after acquiring an additional 429,802 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,302,792.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,302,792.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $746,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,362,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,728 shares of company stock worth $1,686,042. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $57.96.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

