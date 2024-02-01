Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 45,617 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,617 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Independent Bank by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of IBCP opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $530.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

