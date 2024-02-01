Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22. Athersys has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.99.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
