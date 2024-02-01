Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22. Athersys has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.99.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 604.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Athersys by 438.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151,494 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

