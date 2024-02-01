AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Tigress Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.19.

Shares of T stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

