Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $57.29 and last traded at $57.23, with a volume of 44930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.88.

The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

AX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,892,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 23.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 934,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after buying an additional 179,762 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 20.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

