Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Update

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the December 31st total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Axtel Price Performance
Axtel stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Axtel has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About Axtel
