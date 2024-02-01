B. Riley Lowers Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $45.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MBUU. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

MBUU opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $851.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.41. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $65.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $137,230.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,730,000 after purchasing an additional 607,000 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 239,707 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,260,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 93,004 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 91,964 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

