B. Riley Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $6.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.50.

Crexendo Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Crexendo has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 million. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 65.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

About Crexendo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 33.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

Featured Stories

