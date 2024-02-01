Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 975,700 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the December 31st total of 912,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,757.0 days.
Banca Mediolanum Price Performance
Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $9.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57.
About Banca Mediolanum
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banca Mediolanum
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.