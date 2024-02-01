Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113,573 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.15% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $13,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

NYSE BSAC opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $477.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.41 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSAC. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.90 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.