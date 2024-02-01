Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stephens from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

In other news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at $536,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 642.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 754.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

