Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.53% of UMH Properties worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.92, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -341.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

