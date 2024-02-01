Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in VSE were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in VSE by 1.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VSE by 8.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VSE by 120.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 39.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSEC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

VSE Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.23 million, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.63. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $231.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.97 million. VSE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also

