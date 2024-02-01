Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GCOR opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $43.23.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

