Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,748 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.56% of Sun Country Airlines worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNCY. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

SNCY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $736.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $248.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,702,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161,105 shares in the company, valued at $178,577,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,702,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161,105 shares in the company, valued at $178,577,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $38,685.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,239,261 shares of company stock valued at $67,823,873 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

