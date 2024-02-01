Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.43 Million Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.75% of Triumph Group worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGI. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Triumph Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Triumph Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Triumph Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Triumph Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Triumph Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of TGI opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.80. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

