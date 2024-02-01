Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.44 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,862 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,558,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after buying an additional 591,449 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1,229.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 61,473 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 142,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 17,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDS stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $24.14.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

