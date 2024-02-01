Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,572 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly Blackwell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 254,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,892. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZNTL. Leerink Partnrs cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

