Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.97 Million Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of PagSeguro Digital worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $825.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

