Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 408,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 336,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 292,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 250,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $24.87.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.