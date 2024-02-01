Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.58% of Beazer Homes USA worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 159.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

NYSE:BZH opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $645.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.29 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

