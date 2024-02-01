Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $4.65 Million Investment in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 144,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,802,896 shares of company stock valued at $55,270,571.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

About Liberty Live Group

Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.78.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

