Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 2,146 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of LSI Industries worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 154.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 303.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 326,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 101.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 279,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1,914.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 251,563 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 318.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 182,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

