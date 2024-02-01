Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 37,317 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.29% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

RXRX stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.63. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $448,119.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,046.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $448,119.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $396,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,253 in the last ninety days. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

