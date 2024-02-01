Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Samsara were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Samsara by 3,665.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $122,225.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 769,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,805,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,999 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $122,225.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 769,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,805,839.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 2,973 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $73,789.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,493.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,845,004 shares of company stock valued at $58,822,553 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Samsara stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -74.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

