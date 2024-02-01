Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.16% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

