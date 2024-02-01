Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.39% of Ladder Capital worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LADR opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

