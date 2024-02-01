Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,900 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of Oil States International worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oil States International in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Oil States International in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Oil States International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,827,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,125,000 after buying an additional 221,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Oil States International by 433.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 94,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OIS shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oil States International Stock Performance

Shares of OIS stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a market cap of $393.88 million, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oil States International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $10.47.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

