Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,642 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,642 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.85% of Sleep Number worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 287.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 4.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 24.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sleep Number Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $41.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.97 million, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). Sleep Number had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $472.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

