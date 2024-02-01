Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,071 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,686,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 62,896 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $64,772.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 8,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $192,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $64,772.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,836 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $22.62 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 913.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

