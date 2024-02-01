Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,071 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,686,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 62,896 shares during the last quarter.
In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $64,772.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 8,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $192,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $64,772.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,836 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AGIO opened at $22.62 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 913.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.
