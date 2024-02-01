Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Impinj worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Impinj by 153.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after acquiring an additional 292,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Impinj by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after acquiring an additional 156,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Impinj in the second quarter worth $8,500,000.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $89,849.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,533,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 33,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.16 per share, with a total value of $2,464,175.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,982,248 shares in the company, valued at $291,341,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,533,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 106,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,329 and sold 5,565 shares valued at $473,718. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $96.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $144.90.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

