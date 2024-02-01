Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.35% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

