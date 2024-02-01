Bank of Stockton Acquires 2,761 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $155.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $161.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.26 and its 200 day moving average is $140.34.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,829 shares of company stock worth $8,877,353. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

