Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,623 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 1.11% of Banner worth $16,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Banner by 923.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Banner from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $86,701.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,316.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

