Barbara K. Allen Sells 1,748 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $142.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $157.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $144.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.13.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. D.R. Horton's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $147.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 153,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,337,000 after buying an additional 62,158 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

