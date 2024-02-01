Barclays Boosts Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $35.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.89.

GLW opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.10. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Corning by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Corning by 12.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Corning by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,199,000 after purchasing an additional 490,638 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Corning by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,718,000 after purchasing an additional 377,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Corning by 41.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

