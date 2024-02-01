Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director Michael Zaitzeff Sells 20,028 Shares

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,028 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $495,292.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,184.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Zaitzeff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,093.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 4.2 %

BHLB opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $11,809,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 215,810 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 201,948 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 167,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 126,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

