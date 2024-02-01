Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:BHLB opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $495,292.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,134,184.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $495,292.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,184.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Anne Callahan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $206,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 126,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,203,000 after buying an additional 51,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after buying an additional 45,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after buying an additional 56,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after buying an additional 167,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.