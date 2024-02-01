Biglari (NYSE:BH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Biglari from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Biglari alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BH

Biglari Stock Performance

Shares of BH opened at $154.45 on Wednesday. Biglari has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $218.50. The firm has a market cap of $352.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.50 and its 200-day moving average is $167.42.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($195.55) EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Biglari

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 1,429 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $343,545.89. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,091,483.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 6,511 shares of company stock worth $1,488,201 in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Biglari by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Biglari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biglari

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.