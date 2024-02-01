BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJRI has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. CL King decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $802.95 million, a PE ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.06. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $37.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.